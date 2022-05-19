Riverdale season 7 will be final season, premiere in 2023

This morning, The CW confirmed something that has been a long-thought conclusion for a while: Riverdale season 7 will be the final season.

During a conference call with reporters today (via TVLine), The CW Chairman Mark Pedowitz made it clear that the advance word was designed to give the show a proper ending:

“I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff … We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.

“I think they, too, felt that seven years is the right amount. As a fan myself, I do want to do what is right for the show.”

Of course, it would’ve been nice if a lot of other CW shows got similar consideration about their endgames, but this is a complicated business we’re in. The truth is that Riverdale was a smash hit for the network in the early going, in addition to a global franchise. It’s the sort of show that benefits a lot from having a proper season like this.

If we’re being honest, Riverdale is a show that a lot of people wanted to see end a while ago. The past two seasons have been quite polarizing, and ratings-wise the show hasn’t had the steam of its earlier years in quite some time. Many of the cast members have also done a lot of other projects as of late — KJ Apa was close to becoming one of the Wonder Twins before HBO Max opted to pull the plug on that project.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

