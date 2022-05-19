The CW 2022 Fall Schedule: Stargirl season 3, The Winchesters, & more

Today The CW officially unveiled their full 2022 fall schedule, and it feels abundantly clear at this point that it’s a little bit different. There’s only one superhero show on it in Stargirl season 3, and you also have two hours devoted to the Walker franchise alongside two hours devoted to All American. There are only four nights devoted to their own original scripted programming, while Fridays and Saturdays are for unscripted fare and Sundays will feature Canadian importants.

We know that the network is facing a radical shift thanks to potential new ownership. What you are seeing here is the very beginning of that. All times listed are Eastern, and remember more shows will premiere at midseason.

Mondays

8:00 – All American

9:00 – All American: Homecoming

Tuesdays

8:00 – The Winchesters (new series)

9:00 – Professionals (new series)

Wednesdays

8:00 – Stargirl (new night)

9:00 – Kung Fu

Thursdays

8:00 – Walker

9:00 – Walker: Independence

Fridays

8:00 – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Saturdays

8:00 – Magic with the Stars (new series)

9:00 – World’s Funniest Animals

Sundays

8:00 – Family Law (new series)

9:00 – Coroner (new night)

If there’s one major issue we see with the schedule right now, it’s that there isn’t one obvious new hit in the bunch. The Winchesters may get a percentage of the Supernatural base, but will it get them all more than a year removed from that show’s finale? It’s hard to say. Walker: Independence should get some of the Walker base, but probably not all of it. It may take a year or two before we really figure out what the modern-day CW is going to look like under different ownership. We have to prepare for more transition beyond just what we’re seeing this time around as Warner Bros. likely wants most of its content to shift over to HBO Max.

