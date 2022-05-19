Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? After the end of tonight’s episode, how worried should we be that Hailey Upton is actually dead?

It goes without saying at this point, but we’re terrified about the character’s future — much in the way that this show makes us about people in general close to the end of every season. The fact they killed Olinsky shows that they’re not afraid of making big, shocking moves; also, killing Upton would be horrible given that she and Halstead finally found so much happiness this season. They even got married!

For now, we can’t confirm or deny anything when it comes to her fate, but the season 9 finale should give us some answers. Hailey’s clearly going to be hurt after that explosion; there’s almost no way that she’d escape that situation unscathed. The question mostly is that of how hurt, and whether Intelligence will get to her in time. You can see Upton at the very start of the finale promo, but it doesn’t indicate if she is alive or dead.

In general, this situation is only going to intensify things when it comes to Escano, so rest assured of that. This situation will be at a fever pitch and for now, we just hope that this isn’t some bait-and-switch and Upton lives, only for someone else to die.

If there is anything we could say here to serve as an oh-so-slight comfort, it’s that for now, there is no indication that Tracy is leaving the show. So long as that is the case, we will have a little hope.

Just in case anyone does want a little more insight into how that explosion at the end of the episode came together, check out the post on Twitter below from Wolf Entertainment.

Are you worried that Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago PD, or that Hailey Upton could be dead?

Upton’s impact from the explosion was actually done in 2 parts by her stunt double & was shot out of sequence. There was a ratchet used to capture her landing that was actually shot first & the initial impact from the explosion that sends her upward was shot after! #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/taJHBC854z — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 19, 2022

