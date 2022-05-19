A Million Little Things season 4 finale: Who killed Peter?

Tonight’s A Million Little Things season 4 finale was heart-wrenching, shocking, and just about everything you would have wanted in advance.

At the center of this episode, though, was one simple question: Who killed Peter? Was the truth finally out there? We knew that there was more than Anna’s story than we knew, and tonight, she revealed to Eddie that she shoved him down the stairs in the middle of an argument. She didn’t want him touching her, but she didn’t anticipate the fall being what it was. He was still alive after the fact, but she left his body there and took off.

Anna revealed to Eddie that she called the detective working on the case that she was responsible, and he was already on his way over to arrest her. (Was she really the killer, though? Could someone else have come in and finished the job?) Consider this your first big shocker of the night, and this wasn’t even the end of the episode!

Elsewhere in the episode, there was some bad news: A mass was found in Gary’s lung. He’s already starting the treatments for it, but he doesn’t want anyone to know other than Maggie right now. The two just found out that they are going to have a baby, and of course, this was a significant blow to his happiness.

Did Gary’s secret stay that way for long? Not exactly, as Rome found a series of videos that he made to his future baby, just in case he didn’t make it to the other side. They wonder why he hasn’t said anything and, unfortunately, this is where things stand at the moment.

What did you think about the ending of A Million Little Things season 4, and the finale as a whole?

