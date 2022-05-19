Yellowjackets season 2: What does Melanie Lynskey know so far?

There are few shows we are looking forward to quite like Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime, even though unfortunately, we are waiting good while to see it. Given that production is still months away from starting up, we can’t say we’re altogether confident the series will be out later this year (as was the original hope).

Rather than discuss the premiere date here, though, why not talk a little bit about what star Melanie Lynskey knows?

Watch our Yellowjackets season 1 finale review now! Take a look below to get some thoughts on wat just transpired. After you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt and Jess on YouTube for some other updates; we’ll have more videos coming throughout the season that we don’t want you to miss.

Lynskey was absolutely outstanding from start to finish in season 1 as the adult version of Shauna, and we have a feeling there’s a lot of other big stuff coming for her down the road.

While the actress couldn’t reveal any major spoilers in an interview with the AV Club, here is some of what she had to say about what she knows about the season so far:

The last thing I heard is we begin filming in late summer, like by the end of August, because my co-star Christina Ricci said it during a Jimmy Fallon appearance recently. She always has all the information. I think the storyline, from what the creators have said, they’re calling it the “winter of pure discontent,” which is so funny. I guess they’re planning to make summer look like wintertime.

We already know that it is winter back in the past with some of these characters — heck, Jackie froze to death! We’ll have to see how things somehow get darker from there, but we know this show has a lot of ground to cover still. That’s especially the case for Lottie, if she is truly the Antler Queen as all of the evidence currently suggests.

What do you want to see from Shauna, and some other core characters, moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







