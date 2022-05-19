Station 19 season 5 finale: Is a huge cliffhanger around the corner?

Tomorrow night, the Station 19 season 5 finale is going to be here, and absolutely you should expect a good bit of danger! Remember that at the center of this episode will be yet another rescue, plus the potential outcome of Andy Herrera’s trial. There is a lot that the writers are going to bring to you in a reasonably short period of time.

Now, let’s get to some of those cliffhanger questions. How many of them are we going to get? The answer to this could be pretty complicated.

One of the things that we know with this show, and also Grey’s Anatomy alongside this, is that cliffhangers are just a natural part of doing business. We’re pressure sure that there will be something set up in the final episode that is paid off in season 6.

If we had it our way, of course we’d want the trial story to be resolved in the finale. This is not the sort of thing we want to see linger moving all the way into a season 6. Instead, we want there to be a sense of relative peace for Andy and she can focus on some other things that matter to her life and her future. In general, we think that she deserves stability after everything she’s gone through.

Since we also don’t need a cliffhanger tied to Carina and Maya, our hope is mostly that our season 6 tease will come courtesy of something big and dangerous. Do we want someone killed off in the finale? Absolutely not. Given that we’ve already lost Dean Miller over the past year, that should buy us at least a brief reprieve on losing key characters. Or, at least we like to think that!

