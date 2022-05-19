Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk shares new thoughts on ending

The more that we keep hearing from the Better Call Saul cast about the show’s ending, the more excited we inevitably become. Is it possible we’re being set up for something painful and endlessly sad? Sure, but we’re starting to feel like there’s a reason for hope.

Is Saul Goodman a good person? Absolutely not, but there is a partner of Jimmy McGill that was once upon a time. We still have hope that he can be redeemed and because of that, we’re not giving up that he finds some peace for himself in Omaha. Who knows? Maybe Kim Wexler could join him there.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bob Odenkirk himself had the following to say about the end of the show, and by and large, we consider it positive:

“This is not a spoiler, what I’m saying here … It’s weird, because it sounds like maybe I’m pitching that Saul becomes this goodhearted, generous, caring person. I can’t tell you where he ends up, but it’s not like he has some revelation of humanity … I think I’ve said all I can say. But I like where his journey ends. And I think you’ll like it too.”

If Jimmy does die, we think he’d die doing something good for someone else. This is not Walter White, and we don’t foresee him going out in some sort of blaze of violent glory. In order to better assess any of this, though, we need to see more Gene! That hasn’t happened so far in the final season.

