Jersey Shore, The Hills reboots ordered at MTV; what does this mean?

After over a decade of relying largely on the same cast members, MTV looks to be going back to the start with some of their shows.

According to a new report coming in from E! News, the network is rebooting Jersey Shore and The Hills with new series featuring brand-new cast members.

When it comes to Jersey Shore, the network notes (per an official logline) that the show will feature “a new generation of share house roommates hitting the same famed beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic to make new memories all summer long.” We understand the reasoning for this — as much as we’ve enjoyed Jersey Shore Family Vacation over the years, this is a network who probably wants to get younger when it comes to its viewership. It used to be a go-to spot for teenagers and young adults and over the years, that has started to decline.

As for The Hills, its reboot (currently titled The Hills: Next Gen), it will also feature a new cast; early indications are via Deadline that it will be more diverse than the one we saw the first go-around to better reflect the world that we all live in today.

Will either one of these shows strike gold?

That’s really hard to say, since a lot of it could depend on the cast and the way in which the shows are promoted leading up to their premiere. The Hills: New Beginnings failed to attract much attention around itself, so we’re probably a little more worried about that show than a new Jersey Shore. What you see with it is a little more specific and because of that, easier to get viewers on board in this current era.

What do you think about the idea of a new Jersey Shore or The Hills?

Do you think there’s a chance either one of these shows will make a splash? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates on all things TV. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







