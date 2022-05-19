Kung Fu season 2 episode 11 spoilers: The search for Mia

Next week on Kung Fu season 2 episode 11, there could be a sense of desperation all across the board. Why is that? Well, it has a lot to do with Nicky trying to find Mia at all costs. She’s in a very difficult position, and there may only be so much time to find her.

At this point, it’s becoming all the more clear that we’re gearing up for a battle of the ages. On one side of this, you’ve got Olivia Liang’s character. Meanwhile, on the other we’ve got Russell Tan. We think there’s going to be a showdown, but it’s probably not going to happen in full until the finale. After all, why would anyone want to see the climax of the season right now when there are still stories to be told?

Below, you check out the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 11 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

THE RACE TO FIND MIA – Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) desperation to find Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) intensifies after learning that Mia is beginning to unravel, and that Xiao’s (Vanessa Kai) prophecy may be coming true. Meanwhile, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes a surprising discovery about Russell Tan’s (guest star Kee Chan) plan. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu and Gavin Stenhouse also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Michael Deigh (#211). Original airdate 5/25/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

For those who are wondering, after this episode there is going to be a week off the air until the show comes back on June 8. That is when the first of the two final episodes of the season will air. Kung Fu already has a season 3, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







