Chicago PD season 9 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: ‘You and Me’

Next week on NBC, Chicago PD season 9 episode 22 is here — you better prepare for a powerful finale. There is SO much weighty stuff at the center of this one, especially with the showdown between Voight and Escano at the center of it all.

Is Hank and the rest of the team going to be able to arrest this guy? We’ve seen similar stories like this before with Intelligence taking on dangerous drug dealers. However, we tend to think that this one could be a little bit different. We don’t think, after all, that the writers are just how to replicate the same stuff that they’ve done so many years in the past. This is a chance to take on new angles and push some of these characters further to the absolute limit.

To get more insight all about what’s coming, we suggest to check out the Chicago PD season 9 episode 22 synopsis below:

05/25/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Finale — After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point. TV-14

Can you expect some sort of mind-numbing cliffhanger at the end here?

Personally, we’re doing our best to prepare for it in advance! You do have to remember that this show was renewed for another season a long time ago and with that in mind, the writers had a chance here to really construct something that is exciting and sets the stage for season 10, which is premiering in the fall.

Whether or not they actually do something like this remains to be seen, but we can absolutely confirm that the option was on the table for them.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 22?

Are you expecting some big-time cliffhanger that sets things up for season 10? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

