Chicago Med interview: Brian Tee dives into the latest on Ethan’s father

Tonight’s Chicago Med season 7 episode may have offered up yet another turning point in Dr. Ethan Choi’s emotional journey. After all, we had a chance to learn more about Gerald, the man who his father was with for years prior to his death. The two were in love, and there was this whole secret life that Ethan never knew about.

Yet, the end of tonight’s episode was an education-of-sorts for the character as he got to see where they lived, alongside all of the family photos and memories that were build. It allows him to see his father in a different light and in doing that, he may also learn a lot about himself. This is such a valuable story emotionally for a man who has gone through so much as of late, including an injury that nearly ended his medical career.

So what did Brian Tee have to say about the final scene for Ethan tonight, and the impact that it could have on him moving forward? Speaking to Matt & Jess recently, the actor indicated that the result of this could be seismic to his character’s long-term future:

I think the audiences experiences it just as Ethan does [at the end of the episode]. Ethan’s had such a contentious relationship with [his father]; lo and behold, there’s this man who was his secret lover and had this secret life with him. When he walked into this doors, Ethan is searching for and seeking something. What he finds is far beyond anything he could ever imagine or realize.

For myself, that was incredible to experience. With Ethan, you never get to see that side of him. He’s always had this barrier around himself, and over the past six seasons you knew that he had a lot of torment and experienced a lot of trauma. He keeps everything inside. Here, you saw that he can no longer do that. As he’s evolving, there are certain parts of him that have to be released and explored.

Tee confirmed that more of the aftermath of this will be explored in next week’s finale, plus a really powerful medical story for Ethan and Archer that will explore that dynamic even more. Their own relationship may be changing after Ethan opted to not take over the position as Chief. To read more about that, all you have to do is head over to the link here.

What do you want to see from Ethan Choi on Chicago Med moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







