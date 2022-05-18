Chicago Fire season 10 episode 22 (finale): Matt Casey returns; a wedding

Next week on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 22, you are going to have an epic finale. Easily, it’s one of the biggest ones we’ve had in a while.

So what’s at the center of it? Think in terms of a wedding! Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd are getting set to tie the knot, and what better time than the present to bring back Jesse Spencer as well? This is the perfect way to reincorporate Casey into the world of the show, even if it’s just a temporary one-week thing. He’s going to be there for his friends, and we have a good feeling that Brett will be right by his side.

While the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 22 synopsis below doesn’t tease everything that is coming up, we do think it gives some good reasons for excitement:

05/25/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion. Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end. TV-PG

This finale is titled “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” and that in itself makes us think that we’re going to have a fun, largely-celebratory end to this season. The Emma storyline, however, is the thing that gives us a little bit of pause. She is the closest thing that we’ve got to a true villain on the show at the moment, so how far would she be willing to go in order to ensure that Violet gets shipped out?

Will there be a cliffhanger here?

Let’s be honest: This is Chicago Fire! If there was ever a show that loved to hand down a cliffhanger at just about any opportunity, this is going to be it. We have to prepare for that, just as we also have to prepare for just about anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







