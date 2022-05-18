Chicago Med season 7 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Huge decisions ahead

Chicago Med season 7 episode 22 is slated to arrive on NBC next week, and the best way to kick things off here is with a reminder: This is the finale! We know that there’s a lot of big stuff possible with any episode of this show, but even more so one that is designed to wrap up a number of loose ends.

Also, it’s possible that it could set in motion some new stories that take root in season 8 even further. Isn’t it nice to know entering the finale that there is more coming down the pipeline? NBC has shown shown great faith in this franchise, and that has been rewarded with a significant amount of viewer stability.

If you do want to get some more news on what’s ahead story-wise here, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 22 synopsis below:

05/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Hannah clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant. Crockett is faced with a tough decision when Blake is in surgery. Ethan and Archer treat the son of Med’s general counsel. Med’s family grows. TV-14

What storylines in here intrigue us the most? One of them is getting to learn more about what “Med’s family grows” will really mean. It does sound like happy news, though, and we appreciate the thought of the season ending with something worth smiling about as opposed to the alternative. Haven’t we seen enough devastating finales to last a lifetime? We tend to think so.

One other thing we’re left to think about here is whether or not Sarah Rafferty will stick around. After her standout role on Suits, we’re ultimately surprised that she’s been a part of the show for as long as she has.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 22?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up, and do you expect to see a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

