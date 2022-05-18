This Is Us season 6 episode 18: See extended preview for series finale

As you get yourself set for This Is Us season 6 episode 18 on NBC next week, why not see an extended preview for what lies ahead now?

The series finale isn’t going to be some endless stream of tears, at least if we are to believe the way that NBC has been promoting it. The intention with this episode is to leave you off on a positive note, one where you can smile and reflect on everything that we’ve seen with this show over the years. Also, it’s to give you optimism for the future.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see our full take on episode 17, including the train story and so much more. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We will have a preview for the finale later in the week.

Does this new promo (see below) actually offer new insight as to what will be in the series finale? Not exactly. It’s more of a retrospective, but we do think it serves as a good thematic tease for what to expect moving forward? This is going to be an episode all about how Randall, Kate, and Kevin use the lessons that they’ve learned over their past several decades and apply them to what is left. We do think we’ll have a chance to revisit some characters who we’ve seen over the years in some shape or form; there’s clearly going to be a chance to revisit Jack and Rebecca.

Yet, it’s also possible that we could see adult Jack Damon again, or even his sister Haley, who hasn’t been a part of the story all that much at all. The next generation of Pearsons should prove to be important here, even if they are in small doses.

It’s going to be hard to imagine the primetime world without This Is Us, mostly because there isn’t another show quite like it. Since when did another program generate this many different emotions across the map? It can make you cry, cheer, and hug those close to you at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on This Is Us, including more discussions on what we saw last night with Rebecca’s death

How do you think things are going to unfold during the This Is Us series finale?

Do you think there will be a major surprise? Let us know in the comments, and also stay here for more stories and reflections leading into the final episode. (Photo: NBC.)

One unforgettable goodbye.👋🏿 Fam, it’s been an incredible journey! 6 seasons & 106 episodes later, we’re at the end…which means it’s time to start over & relive it all over again!😜 Jokes aside, it’s been a dream to be your Randall. Big 3✊🏿 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/CQNKgZqfwb — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) May 18, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







