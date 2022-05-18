Yellowstone season 5 premiere date revealed at Paramount Network!

Today the Paramount Network revealed the official Yellowstone season 5 premiere date, and let’s go ahead and call the news bittersweet.

What’s our reasoning for that? Well, early indications suggested that the Kevin Costner drama could be back in late summer, which we were cautiously optimistic about even considering the fact that production only just began in Montana. Because this show doesn’t rely heavily on CGI or special effects, it did appear as though the quick turnaround could have been possible.

Unfortunately, we are going to be stuck waiting until November. To be specific, you will see season 5 premiere on Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. When you remember that the 14-episode season is going to air in two batches, that means we could be seeing some interesting questions when it comes to the schedule. Because Christmas Day this year falls on a Sunday, are we going to be seeing Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 air on December 25? It would be weird to have the last episode before a hiatus land on that day. It’s why we wouldn’t be shocked if the first two episodes air back to back, or we have a two-hour finale down the road. Otherwise, there could be a hiatus jammed in here.

For the record, Paramount also announced today that the Yellowstone premiere is going to be followed by a special airing of another Taylor Sheridan drama in The Tulsa King, which has a big-name star of its own in Sylvester Stallone. (Its standard home is going to be the Paramount+ streaming service.)

Remember, as well, that there are a couple of spin-offs/off-shoots in the worlds right now. Paramount+ has the upcoming prequel 1932 on the way starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Meanwhile, they’ve also ordered 1883: The Bass Reeves story, which could be what the streaming service was referring to when they said they ordered more episodes of that show.

What do you think about the Yellowstone season 5 premiere date being what it is?

