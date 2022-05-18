The Blacklist season 10: Is a showrunner change coming? Not so fast…

We know that The Blacklist season 10 is coming, just as we also know that (unfortunately) it’s not premiering until we get around to midseason. We’ll be waiting most likely for months to get any further news about it; for now, the best thing that we can do is sit back and enjoy the final two episodes of season 9.

For now, what we want to take a larger look at is a state of things behind the scenes, especially rumors that showrunner John Eisendrath could be departing for another project elsewhere.

We’ve heard already that Eisendrath’s new project, Fox drama Alert, has been given a series order. There is no premiere date announced for it, but it’s a show that stems from studio Sony Pictures TV, the same one that makes The Blacklist. (Eisendrath is under an overall deal there.)

For now, the most important thing to note is that John is not leaving the James Spader drama, which is super-important since he’s been involved in The Blacklist from the very first season. While creator Jon Bokenkamp is no longer involved, the two worked together for years to make this show as great as it is. The plan is for Eisendrath to balance both series; we wouldn’t be surprised if down the road a co-showrunner for The Blacklist is named to help lighten his load, but nothing has been confirmed on that.

Rest assured that even with Eisendrath getting a little bit busier, nothing is meant to be that different behind the scenes with The Blacklist. This show still has some big stuff cooked up, and we’re sure that a plan for season 10 is already solidified. We just can’t say for now if it is the final season or not, but we’re planning as though it will be.

