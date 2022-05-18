This Is Us season 6: Who is Marcus Brooks? The meaning of the character

Who is Marcus Brooks on tonight’s This Is Us season 6 episode? If you watched it from start to finish, you know that he made a huge mark.

Given what we know about this show, should it really be a surprise that one of the biggest coincidences/full-circle moments out there was featured in its penultimate episode? It really shouldn’t be.

In some ways, Marcus didn’t have a direct impact on many members of the Pearson family; yet, his father did end up encountering Jack Pearson at the hospital the same day Jack died. Marcus’ family had been in a car accident and while a young Marcus survived, he was left to use a cane in the years that followed.

Down the road, this character became a medical researcher and in the end, seems to have developed a treatment for Alzheimer’s that may be far more effective than anything on the market. While it was too late for this to help Rebecca, this treatment may allow others to live longer, healthier lives. A line about lemons from Jack Pearson transferred over to Marcus’ family, and in some way all of the dots were connected.

This was a hopeful little sideplot tonight, and it was nice to see Psych star Dule Hill turn up. With that being said, did anyone feel like a minute or two could’ve been trimmed so Deja could’ve had a goodbye to Rebecca in the episode?

What did you think of the Marcus Brooks story on This Is Us season 6 episode 17?

Did you see the reveal coming?

