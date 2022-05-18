Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale spoilers: Raúl Esparza on Barba return

There are a handful of things to be excited about leading into the Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale, but isn’t the return of Barba up there?

Over the years, we’ve made it no secret how much we love this character — or, how big of a fan we are of Raúl Esparza in general. He’s a fantastic actor capable of playing so many different nuances and degrees. Barba is entering the finale in a fascinating spot. Rollins is bringing him in to represent a defendant who is in a precarious spot: She has been a frequent assault victim, but what happens when her own future is in question? Rafael may be her best chance.

As for why Rollins reached out to Barba rather than Olivia Benson, these two have not been close at all ever since the Richard Wheatley trial. We love these characters and their relationship, so seeing them so estranged has been a challenge.

Is there a chance, though, that the metaphorical ice could thaw? It at least feels that way. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Esparza himself had to say:

I think they’re stumbling towards reconciliation. I don’t know that they’re actually on the road, but I feel like the episode sets them on a possible path. It ends with a beginning and it’s a season finale that’s all about, what is suspended between them, whatever the next year brings, but there is some possibility in there. I don’t know that it gets easily resolved. They’re too deeply tied into each other in too many ways. And Benson is too much of a workaholic without anything real and good and supportive in her life. The episode circles that idea all the time, what does she deserve? Who can she love? What does it mean to be loved? Or to love someone in a situation that hurts you? The episode tracks that theme in the case and personally, so we’re kind of left in that limbo of wondering what’s in store for her, but it’s definitely not easy.

Just from reading this alone, it sounds like there may need to be more appearances from Barba, no? For us, we cannot possibly endorse this enough! We know already, after all, that there is a season 24 coming…

