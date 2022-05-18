This Is Us season 6 episode 18 (series finale) spoilers: How will it end?

Next week, we are set to arrive at This Is Us season 6 episode 18 — and yes, that is a terrifying thing to think about. The end of the show is almost here! The series finale is titled “Us,” and perhaps what is the most interesting thing about it now is how secretive the story is.

Here’s an interesting thing to think about: We could assume entering tonight’s “The Train” that Rebecca was going to die. There are very few assumptions to make this go-around. We personally think that it will be an inspirational story about the Big Three applying all the lessons learned from Rebecca over the years, but will that really prove to be the case?

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on the death of Rebecca, and everything else that happened tonight.

Of course, the official This Is Us season 6 episode 18 synopsis is not giving all that much away: 05/24/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three come to new understandings about life. TV-PG

What can you learn about life in the time you have on this Earth? Are there any big takeaways? Losing someone like Rebecca will likely inspire them to move forward in their lives in a number of important ways, and make the most of every second even more than they have so far.

Could we eventually see the deaths of the Big Three? Maybe, but the finale doesn’t have to be about that. We just think we could see more of them in the time period we saw with adult Jack Damon. That has, after all, been established as a big part of the story already.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 6 episode 18?

How do you think the series finale is going to end?

