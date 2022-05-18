This Is Us season 6 episode 17: How did Rebecca Pearson die?

There was no denying entering This Is Us season 6 episode 17 that Rebecca Pearson was going to die. The moment felt hard to avoid. Mandy Moore’s character was fading at the end of the episode, and almost every character possible did their part to be there and say goodbye. There were SO many emotional moments from start to finish.

What gave us the most stress? The fear that Kate may not make it there in time. She was doing what she could to make the world a better place — precisely what Rebecca wanted her to do. Thankfully, she did make it back to her bedside, but it was certainly touch-and-go for a little while.

The big surprise in tonight’s new episode had to do with how Rebecca saw herself in her final hour — aboard a train, one that reminded her of her childhood and her father. Aboard this dreamworld, she saw so many different characters who were a significant part of her life. William served as her guide through a lot of it, and we saw everyone from Dr. K to Miguel to of course Jack at the very end. This was a beautiful and thoughtful way to express the end of her life.

Was this episode sad? Absolutely, but there was also something we did not expect: A great sense of peace. It was almost reminiscent of The Good Place where we had constant reminders of a life well lived. Rebecca got to be such a light in so many lives; her death was a beautiful reminder of her joy. This story was powerful, heartfelt, and most likely relatable to everyone out there.

In the end, Rebecca’s train has finally arrived at the station.

What did you think about This Is Us season 6 episode 17?

How emotional were you by the end of it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

