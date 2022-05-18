Mayans MC season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Dialogue With the Mirror’

Mayans MC season 4 episode 7 next week carries with it one of the most awesome episode titles possible: “Dialogue With the Mirror.” What does that mean? We view it under the following terms: This is a story all about a character looking to the inside for answers. Sometimes, you do need that to better understand what’s next.

For EZ Reyes, we know that he is pressing forward right now with a very specific plan: Doing whatever he can to take on the Sons. At the end of tonight’s episode, we saw some of these characters working to forge a proper plan when it comes to

Below, you can check out the full Mayans MC season 4 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

As the M.C. strikes against the Sons, EZ finds himself at an unexpected crossroads.

At this point, we’d argue that every single episode is going to be crazy and stuffed full of intense twists and turns. There are only a few episodes left and the decisions are going to get harder. He made it clear in meeting with the other Mayans that he wants this to eventually be over where everyone can be safe … but how do you get there? Right now it feels like everyone is still in the thick of the carnage and more lives are going to be in jeopardy. Coco is probably not going to be the only person who dies in the near future.

Now, here’s the other question we’re left to wonder here: Is there going to be news on a season 5 soon? We want to see more new episodes on the way, even if it proves to be the final season.

