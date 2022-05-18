The Good Doctor season 6 spoilers: Will Dr. Audrey Lim survive?

We know that there are a few things worth wondering as we prepare for The Good Doctor season 6 on ABC, but the biggest one to us is simple: Will Dr. Audrey Lim make it through the stabbing that we saw in the closing minutes. Both she and Villanueva are in danger, and there’s no telling when Shaun, Lea, or anyone else at the wedding will find her.

The good news is that eventually, we do think that the characters will be found — someone will get worried, and we don’t think the rest of the reception will conclude without anyone raising questions. It’s all a matter of if people will get to them in time.

So how worried should we be over Lim’s fate? Speaking per TVLine in a new interview, show EP David Shore had the following to say:

Well, I hope they’re worried. That’s the whole point! [Laughs] We don’t do anything that’s not meaningful. As writers, we want to make sure that each story is significant. That’s not saying that we’re going to lose her. We love her. But there are challenges up ahead.

For Christina Chang, we have to imagine that this could mean some pretty powerful stories are ahead if the character survives. We know that Lim is the sort of person who is unbelievably headstrong and she’ll fight tooth-and-nail to get what she wants. What happens when what she wants is somewhat out of her control? Depending on the severity of her injuries, there is only so fast that she can recover. She may want to go back to work right away, but that may not be possible. How far she’s away from the hospital could depend on whether or not a significant time jump is forthcoming.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dr. Audrey Lin on The Good Doctor season 6, provided she lives?

