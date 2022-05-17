Is Christiane Paul leaving FBI: International? Katrin Jaeger’s future

Is Christiane Paul leaving FBI: International in the near future? How worried should you be for Katrin Jaeger’s long-term status at this point?

Based on the events of this past episode, it feels like the correct answer is “very worried.” After all, the character was told that she was effectively skating on thin ice and she had to prepare for her dismissal at just about any moment. We know that the Dick Wolf franchise in general does lose series regulars on a frequent basis, so we don’t think that you should be altogether comfortable with anything entering tonight’s installment.

What this storyline is meant to do, at least to us, is put the Fly Team on high alert and cause them to scramble further. They’ve worked with Jaeger for most of the season, and the least thing we think that they’d want is uncertainty. What will they choose to do about it? They may want to take part in something, but they then have to balance that out with the rigors of their job. There’s a lot going on here!

At the time of this writing, there is at least no confirmation that Paul is leaving the show — we’ll also have more updates over the course of the episode tonight. Prepare accordingly…

Were you worried that Christiane Paul would be leaving FBI: International leaving tonight’s episode?

What do you think about this story in general that is putting her future in question? Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, be sure to stay here at the site to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

