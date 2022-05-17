Power Book IV: Force season 2 photo: Kate Egan is sticking around

Just in case you needed evidence that Kate Egan is not going anywhere on Power Book IV: Force season 2, rest assured that we’ve now got it!

In a post on Instagram below, actress Patricia Kalember noted that today is her first day back on set of the Starz drama. We did not see Tommy’s mother until close to the end of season 1, but she made her presence felt almost right away. Now that she knows where Tommy is, and that he’s with her other son JP Gibbs, you gotta think that she’ll stay put for a while. Why would she go back to New York at this point?

One of the things that we know Kate loves more than anything is money, and she may think that the presence of JP (and to some extent D-Mac) gives her a new lease on life. These are two people who don’t know her anywhere near as well. Because of that, she may think that she can manipulate the two of them in a way that she can’t Tommy. Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen, but we’re curious to know if Tommy could actually find a use for her in his organization. After all, is she is around, should she be put to work on something? Can you trust her to keep quiet? There’s a lot to think about.

For new showrunner Gary Lennon, keeping Kate around shows that he’s not looking to clean up any messes for Tommy; this is going to be a challenging season for the guy, especially when you remember that he also has to deal with the aftermath of losing Liliana in the season 1 finale.

What do you think Kate Egan is going to bring to the future of Power Book IV: Force?

