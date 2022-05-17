FBI: International season 1 episode 21 (finale) spoilers: Forrester’s mom…

Next week on FBI: International season 1 episode 21, you are going to have what could be an epic and emotional finale.

The first evidence here comes in the form of its title: “Crestfallen.” If that doesn’t project a certain degree of sadness, what will? This is an episode that could redefine much of Forrester’s future when he learns a few new things about his mother. Sure, there’s also going to be a dangerous case at the start of the episode, but we tend to care about the show the most here when the characters are front and center. This helps to make it stand out from every other crime procedural under the sun (and there are plenty of them).

Also, we’re just stoked about Forrester’s mom being a part of the show because of the actress playing her: Lost’s own Elizabeth Mitchell. Given that she is recurring, who knows how many more times we could end up seeing her around here?

Below, you can check out the full FBI: International season 1 finale synopsis with a few more details:

When a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down outside of a small town in Poland, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight. Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information from his mother.

Given that there are already two more seasons officially on the way here at CBS, we do think it’s fair to wonder if there’s going to be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of everything. While these aren’t sure things in the world of Dick Wolf, we’ve seen enough of them over the years to be prepared for anything.

