Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? More on ‘Ties That Bind’

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? We know that the series was off the air last week, but are we about to see it make a grand return?

There is no need to draw things out here, so let’s just go ahead and disclose the sad news: There is no new installment tonight on the network. Luckily, the hiatus that we’re going to have here is only for another couple of weeks. Season 2 episode 12, titled “Ties That Bind,” is coming your way on Tuesday, May 31. This is an installment that will waste no time paying things off with Clark and Lana, and we’ll see what some of the aftermath to their situation is as well. The promo below could offer at least some clues and beyond that, we suggest that you check out the full Superman & Lois season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! – We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun (#212). Original airdate 5/31/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there’s one thing that we’re personally rather grateful for at the moment, it’s the simply reminder that we do have a season 3 coming for this show down the road. Think about how many other CW shows were recently canceled; that should make our gratitude all the more clear.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois season 2 episode 12?

Are you bummed that there is no new installment tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

