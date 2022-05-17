FBI season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: How the case turns personal

As we get ourselves ready for FBI season 4 episode 22 on CBS next week, it’s pretty obvious that we should brace ourselves for a lot of drama. This is the season finale and with that in mind, things are going to take some shocking turns.

While we shouldn’t argue right now that this episode will automatically be the most dramatic one of the season, it’s absolutely going to be one of the most personal for Jubal. After all, a dangerous case will be tied to a classmate of his son, and that presents an angle that could be difficult to wrap his head around over time. He’s already gone through so much and yet, the pain isn’t quite over for Jeremy Sisto’s character as of yet. Since this is the finale you should also probably expect a cliffhanger, and one that teases somewhat the direction moving into season 5. (In case you needed a reminder, CBS has already renewed the entire franchise for two more seasons.)

Want a few more specifics about this finale? The title is “Prodigal Son,” and you can view the full synopsis below:

As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.

Will Missy Peregrym be back for the finale?

It’s a fun thing to think about, but unless she makes a surprise appearance, we would say not to expect anything for the time being. The actress is on maternity leave, but there is a plan to have her back at some point in season 5 — you don’t have to worry about that!

