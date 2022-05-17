Grey’s Anatomy season 19: ABC boss on series’ long-term future

ABC boss Craig Erwich spoke to reporters earlier today in line with the fall schedule being released, and this leads to a Grey’s Anatomy tradition.

Basically, every single year we find ourselves in a spot where viewers and the media contemplate the long-term future of the drama. We’ve heard Ellen Pompeo say multiple times over that she’s contemplating an endgame for the show, while simultaneously noting that it’s hard to walk away from the amount of money being offered to continue playing Meredith Grey. It’s also not lost on her the stability the show gives the crew.

From an ABC standpoint, they’ll want to keep the show around so long as the ratings are strong. It’s been a stable performer both in terms of live numbers and DVR/streaming figures, and moving forward, those plus Ellen’s status will be the main determining factors on the long-term future. Erwich noted today that Grey’s Anatomy is still incredibly strong, and no decision has been made on a final season as of yet.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll sure we will say it a few more times in the future, as well. Whenever Grey’s Anatomy does end, we just hope that an announcement comes out far in advance that it’s the final season. If there is ever a show that needs to have a proper curtain call, this is it. Just imagine how much attention would be given to series some old favorites come back again at some point! The biggest gets would be getting either Sandra Oh or Katherine Heigl back, though both of those feel pretty unlikely at the time of this writing.

For those wondering, Erwich also did not say anything about the future of another show in The Goldbergs, which is entering its tenth season this fall.

