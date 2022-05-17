Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 promo: D-Day is here

Next week, Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 is here, and so is D-Day for Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler. There is clearly no turning back now, especially after Kim decided to turn that car around. No matter what the consequences are, the two are going to move forward here.

So what are the two trying to pull off here? It’s clearly one of the biggest plots out there when it comes to ruining Howard Hamlin, and it could involve the two of them trying to feed further into his paranoia around Jimmy. They’ve been diabolical and methodical in their approach to some of this so far, but it seems to be time to ratchet things up further. We absolutely think that they are using D-Day as a reference point for a reason. There’s no turning back now!

While the promo below is mostly a series of small, isolated moments, there is an ominous undercurrent still moving through most of what we see here. There’s something especially dangerous about what is happening now, mostly because of how unpredictable it is. What they are working on now is significantly more off-the-cuff than anything that they have attempted so far, and there is a great deal of danger that comes along with that. One wrong step, and they end up facing some major consequences — and we know that one of the biggest Kim Wexler theories out there is that she gets arrested.

