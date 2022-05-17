Is FBI new tonight over on CBS? Will we be seeing this show alongside new episodes of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? There is more great stuff we’re excited to get into here!

We say the words “great stuff” with even greater emphasis knowing that we’re so close to the end of the season for all three of these shows. More often than not, this is when writers tend to bring the biggest stuff to the table, and you’re going to be seeing that tonight when they all arrive starting at 8:00! There are some intense mysteries ahead, and we wonder if they will each in their own way connect to the upcoming finales on May 24. Prepare for that, and prepare for some surprises.

To better set the stage for all of these shows, why not go ahead and share some recently-released synopses? There’s a lot to be excited about here across the board.

FBI season 4 episode 21, “Kayla” – When a retired DEA agent is shot outside a bakery, the team works to determine if the victim’s past cases or current bouncer job are connected to the murder. Also, Nina and Tiffany clash over the use of an informant while they are paired during the investigation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 20, “Black Penguin” – The Fly Team and Jaeger head to Berlin when the 19-year-old son of an American billionaire is found unresponsive in his apartment. As the team works to determine if foul play was involved, they realize there’s a shadowy group on the case as well, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 21, “Inheritance” – When a wealthy East Hamptons couple are killed by a female con artist posing as a personal trainer, the team works to find out her true identity and track her down. Also, Ortiz is put in a tough place when Hana’s brother asks a favor, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

