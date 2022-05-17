The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date narrowed down at Disney+

When is The Mandalorian season 3 going to arrive over at Disney+? If you’re like us, you desperately want an answer.

Unfortunately, the streaming service doesn’t seem to be altogether eager to hand down any further news right now, but it does at least feel like things are narrowed down ever so slightly.

In a new post over at Vanity Fair, it is confirmed that the latest batch of episodes for the hit Star Wars series will be available either in late 2022 or early 2023. This fits a similar window to The Book of Boba Fett and in general, this sort of winter period is where they are launching a lot of their top-tier contest from this universe. Of course, we’re saying this knowing full well that Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming later this month, but that show isn’t as connected to The Mandalorian as Boba Fett’s journey is, at least per early indications.

For those wanting some other Star Wars news, we can also reveal now that Ahsoka is poised to premiere in 2023, as well. That show is currently in production, and we suspect that it could get the same Memorial Day launch window that Obi-Wan is getting now. That would at least make sense, given that this is a prime real-estate spot for any streaming show that is out there.

In general, there is 100% a lot to love right now if you are a fan of this universe, and this is without even mentioning some of the feature films that are currently in development. Ironically, The Mandalorian has been so far better-received than a number of films under the same banner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Mandalorian right now

What do you most want to see on The Mandalorian season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back. There are more updates on the way that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







