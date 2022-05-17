Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 6 episode 17 arrive shortly?

If you’ve been reading a lot of the news lately, then you know that there is some really emotional stuff coming — and it is in fact coming tonight. “The Train” could be the episode that defines the entire series. In a different world, maybe it could function as a series finale — though we’re glad that it’s not in this particular instance.

The synopsis for “The Train” doesn’t give a whole lot away, not that we really expected it to: “05/17/2022 (09:00PM – 10:03PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons gather around Rebecca’s bedside. TV-PG.”

One of the major things to wonder about in advance of it airing is simply this: How emotional are things going to get? We’re expecting tears for sure, but this isn’t the same sort of story as what we had with Miguel. In that episode, there was no guarantee he was going to die. With Rebecca, it’s all but assured. The emotion here is going to come from how it happens and how the Pearsons are going to be able to properly tribute a life well-lived. We’re expecting some surprises and who knows? Maybe we’ll get a sense of what the final episode is going to look like, as well. We do like that there is something on the other side of this and ultimately, we think that it’s needed.

