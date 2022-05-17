This Is Us season 6 episode 17 photo: Another look at ‘The Train’ goodbye

Tonight, This Is Us season 6 episode 17 is poised to arrive on NBC, and we have no choice but to prepare for a heck of an emotional episode. “The Train” is most likely going to be the biggest tear-jerker of the entire series, at least based on some of the hype.

For a good chunk of this episode, we know what the central theme is going to be: Preparing to say goodbye. The photo above features Randall, Beth, Sophie, and Kevin all at the Pearson family compound, where they are doing their best to prepare for one of the hardest moments of their lives. We expect some fantastic performances from all of them, but also some really hard moments.

There are a lot of photos out there teases some goodbyes to Rebecca, but there are still a couple of questions that need to be answered. Take, for example, where Kate is when it comes to a lot of these images. Is she not at the compound? Will she make it there in time? Also, why is this episode titled “The Train” in the first place? We know that there is likely a good reason for it, even if that’s something not altogether clear at this particular moment in time.

In general, we expect that a significant amount of thought went into crafting every part of this story, and while we know that it’s going to be sad, we’re prepared for at least a few hopeful moments scattered throughout this, as well. This can be a sad show, but we do think that in the end, it can be one of hope, as well.

