NCIS season 19 episode 21 (finale) promo: Parker’s ex-wife & a mystery

Last night CBS aired the first promo for NCIS season 19 episode 21, and there’s a lot of stuff we could be learning about Alden Parker. As a matter of fact, some of the agents could be in the same boat here!

In this promo, some of the characters comment that there’s still a lot they need to learn about Gary Cole’s character as an unusual investigation surfaces, and it’s one that could tie him up in some interesting ways. It looks as though something happens to his ex-wife and his former partner, so what is going on here? Is someone desperately trying to hurt the guy?

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get our full take on what transpired on the show last night. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will have more updates coming the rest of the season.

When you consider the long career that Gary Cole had in the FBI, there’s a good chance that he made a number of enemies along the way. The title for this episode, “Birds of a Feather,” also seems to be a reference to the Raven that we saw earlier this season in “The Helpers.”

Things are going to get messy in this episode, and 100% we’re expecting that and then some. The larger mystery to us is what’s going to happen as the finale starts to wind down. We’d be shocked if the mystery surrounding Parker is actually done in this episode. We’ve already heard that Teri Polo will appear in season 20 as Parker’s ex, and we’re getting a sense that the show is working to set the stage for more great stuff for Cole down the road. They’ve really taken their time allowing us to get to know him, and that may be deliberate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 21?

Do you think there’s going to be a big surprise at the end of the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







