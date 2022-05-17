The Blacklist season 10: Are we still getting a full season?

For those of you who missed the news on Monday, The Blacklist season 10 is going to be premiering a little bit later than expected. To be specific, we’re going to be seeing the show on hold until midseason. There is no specific date as of yet, but our feeling is that the show will be back on NBC when you get around to January. That may be the only way to make things work when you’re still getting a big chunk of episodes … right?

Well, here is the good news: You are absolutely still getting a big chunk of episodes.

According to a report from Deadline, season 10 for the James Spader drama is going to be “full-size.” What does that mean? We’re anticipating another 22-episode season, even with a later premiere date. Remember that the last time that the show was held until midseason, it ended up still giving us a large number of episodes.

As for whether or not season 10 is the final one, that is still the larger mystery. We’ve said it before, but we continue to move forward with the expectation that this is going to be the end of the road — if it’s not, we will 100% be pleasantly surprised. We just know that ten seasons is a lot for a show like this, and there are only a handful of spots left on the list in general. If the show is going to continue beyond this, it will need to undergo a more radical transformation.

