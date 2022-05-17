Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6: The Kim – Omaha theories…

As we work our way out of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6, one thing feels reasonably clear: We have more suspicions about Kim Wexler and where she ends up?

Is it possible that, years down the road, the character is going to make it to Omaha herself? Is it wrong for thinking that’s possible? There is certainly some evidence tonight that further paints a rather fascinating picture…

New Better Call Saul video! Be sure to take a look below in the event you want our take on everything that transpired tonight. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates and reviews on the way all season long.

First, think back to the start of the episode, where it was revealed that Kim’s mother had a Nebraska license plate. Coincidence? We don’t think so. Then, we got an Omaha Beach reference later as Jimmy and Kim awaited their metaphorical D-Day. Yes, we know that this was more a World War II reference than a Nebraska one, but we still think it was included in here on purpose.

Don’t be surprised that when the dust settles on this season, Jimmy and Kim will have figured out an escape plan where she can someday escape New Mexico and the two could reunite, potentially in Omaha down the road. There are obvious connections that she’s got to the place beyond what we’ve seen, and we’ve never felt like this show is destined to have a totally tragic end.

What’s also worth noting is that Kim has done nothing to dissuade Jimmy’s antics — she’s even encouraged it. She is the one who wants to go through with D-Day and destroying Hamlin, even if a broken arm made him think that it was a bad idea.

No matter what, it does look like there’s a lot of chaos to come — just be prepared no matter what.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul, including more thoughts on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







