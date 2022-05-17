Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Yasmin Finney cast as … Rose?

Doctor Who season 14 has made a number of big announcements as of late but, apparently, they are not quite done as of yet.

Today, the BBC confirmed that you’re going to see Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney come on board the new season in the role of Rose. Isn’t there a Rose Tyler within the world of this show already? Absolutely, and that’s what adds to the mystery here.

In the end, it appears as though this intrigue was the point from the start. In a new statement, incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies had the following to say about the new addition:

“Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world — and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

Meanwhile, Finney herself added the following:

“If anyone would have told 8-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

For the time being, know that there is still one more episode of the Jodie Whittaker era still to come on Doctor Who. You will see her regenerate this fall in the final episode written by Chris Chibnall. Ncuti Gatwa has already been cast as the next Doctor, and we’ll wait and see what other good stuff is announced here coming up.

