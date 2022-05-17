Is Megan West leaving 9-1-1? Is Taylor gone after season 5 finale?

Is Megan West leaving 9-1-1 following the season 5 finale? Have we seen the end of Buck’s one-time girlfriend Taylor on the show?

We say “one-time” hear for a fairly simple reason, as tonight’s new episode marked a pretty clear goodbye to the character. She and Buck broke up, and that’s more or less been in the works for a long time. Her getting the story out there when she did seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, but things were broken far before that. What happened with Buck and Lucy is a huge component in all of it.

Speaking via TVLine, executive producer Kristen Reidel did note that there’s a chance we will be seeing more of Taylor down the road, but seemingly not in a relationship with Oliver Stark’s character:

“We’ve always liked Taylor … I think she could be a fun foil at times, so it’s entirely possible that we could see her again. But for Buck, it’s the end of the line.”

We do agree with what Reidel is saying here, mostly in that we do think that Taylor could be an interesting angle to future storylines because of her job. Yet, it doesn’t seem as though there’s any guarantee we will see something more down the road. For right now, we tend to think that 9-1-1 is going to put their focus more on the series regulars and any other foils that they choose to introduce. There’s always going to be challenges within this world; that much more or less feels like a given.

The biggest surprise coming out of the finale is that there aren’t more surprises. All things considered, this finale was pretty definitive and lacked major cliffhangers.

