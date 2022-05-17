Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Huge cliffhanger ahead?

Next week you’re going to see Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 on AMC, and there’s a ton to be excited about … and also fear. That’s what happens when you’ve got such high stakes for Jimmy and Kim, who have plotted and schemed for a while now when it comes to taking on Howard Hamlin and getting the Sandpiper money.

We know where Jimmy ends up as Saul, but not anything when it comes to Kim’s future. It’s possible some of this is addressed next week; after all, this is the last episode before the show goes on hiatus.

You shouldn’t be all that surprised that the Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 synopsis fails to give that much away:

Jimmy and Kim deal with a last-minute snag in their plan.

The biggest reason why we’re SO nervous entering this episode is because of all the interviews that are out there, ones that claim that there is an enormous cliffhanger at the end of this episode. It’s not necessarily like the writers were even planning for there to be a big hiatus here; this is just what worked for the sake of producing a great story. Why in the world would they shy away from that? It’s just not something that makes any sense!

(We at least know that, no matter what happens to Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s characters here, the hiatus is not a super-long one. You’re going to see it back with the remaining episodes in July.)

