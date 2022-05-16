NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Whistler, Lucy’s future

Next week on NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 22, you’re going to see one of the most epic stories of the spring in “Ohana.” What lies ahead here? Well, Captain Milius will still be around, and he and Jane Tennant will be working together to resolve an increasingly dangerous situation.

If you want action, you’ve got it: This could be the biggest episode of the season as lives are in danger and there are certainly some explosions. There’s also a lot of personal storylines, as well, including Whistler doing what she can to try and win Lucy over. We want these two to be happy! Is that too much to ask?

Remember that NCIS: Hawaii has already been renewed for a season 2, so there is some chance of a cliffhanger here. We’ll just have to wait and see precisely what it looks like.

For a few more specifics about the episode itself, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Ohana” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning Lucy back, on the conclusion of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

To say that this episode is important is an understatement like no other. Finales are where much of the franchise over the years has received their acclaim. We’ve seen huge stories set up and resolved, plus everything from significant deaths to romantic moments. We’re hoping there are no deaths here, but everything else feels like fair game!

