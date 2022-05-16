The Neighborhood season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: A proposal!

Next week on The Neighborhood season 4 episode 22, you’re going to see a fantastic finale! There’s a lot to be excited about here, and it begins with news in Marty’s personal life. Is he about to propose to his girlfriend? It seems that way, as a big part of this particular episode could be geared around him trying to create the best possible proposal.

Is this exciting? Absolutely, especially when you consider the news that could feel in some ways like an informal crossover with Bob Hearts Abishola. For more, check out the full season 4 finale synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Ring” – As Marty prepares to propose to his girlfriend, Calvin and Tina work with party planner Chika (Gina Yashere) to throw a celebration that properly honors their future daughter-in-law’s Nigerian heritage, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 23 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we use the word “informal” here mostly due to the fact that Yashere is not playing the same character she does on her other CBS show. This is just a little bit of Easter egg for people who watch both shows, and yet another reason for people to check out the full hour-long comedy block. The network’s attempts to create some synergy here have paid off handsomely, and both of these shows are coming back for another season.

Later this week, we should find out more about a specific The Neighborhood season 5 timeslot; we expect it to remain on Monday nights, so have no fear. For now, just get excited about what could be coming up for Marty, and also curious about a potential cliffhanger at some point before the episode wraps up.

