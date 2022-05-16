Is Rob Lowe leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? If you saw the promos entering tonight’s season 3 finale, then you know already that the show was hyping up a life-or-death situation for one Owen Strand. This is the sort of thing that a lot of shows do to bring attention around the end of a season and in that way, we get it.

Of course, we’ll admit we were rather skeptical of the idea that the show would actually kill the guy off. He’s such a huge cornerstone of the series, and a good percentage of the episodes focus on him as the primary lead. If they were to kill off Owen, much of the show would change and more than likely, there’d need to be a search for a new lead to work alongside Gina Torres and everyone else. They could try to just elevate all the other characters, but rarely do we see a show do something like that.

Instead, what we felt about the finale story tonight in advance is that they’d put Owen in this predicament to build up some danger and tension, and then spend a good bit of time making us wonder how he could make it out of it alive. It’d also be a great way to potentially bait-and-switch us, where all of us are so worried about Owen when, in reality, it is someone else who ends up being in danger.

We will have more updates as tonight’s episode goes along, so be sure to refresh the page!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star

Entering tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star finale, were you worried that rob Lowe would be leaving?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







