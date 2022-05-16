When Calls the Heart season 9 finale promo: Is Lucas proposing?

It is clear that there’s a lot to expect on the When Calls the Heart season 9 finale this Sunday, but let’s start with this: Is Lucas proposing? Is the moment finally here?

We imagine that there are going to be some people out there who are wondering if the moment is coming too fast; yet, we don’t think so at all. The two first got together at the end of last season, and there was a time jump between the end of last season and where we are at this point. Also, remember that the two knew each other for a good while before that! The show is creating a unique story for the two of them and we’re excited to see where it goes.

Also, remember this: Even though we see Lucas getting down on one knee in the promo, there’s a chance nothing ends in this particular way. This story may not be anywhere near this simple, as there could be another twist coming at some point down the road. Personally, we just hope that something good is going to happen with these characters, mostly because of everything else that they’ve gone through as of late. Remember for a moment that these two have been forced to deal with everything from upheaval in Hope Valley to everything when it comes to the mine.

So if a proposal does happen at the end of the season, does that mean we’ll get a wedding during season 10? That feels like a safe bet if the show is renewed. Since you never know when a story like this could end, we would expect the writers to work to pay this relationship off once we get to that point.

What do you most want to see leading into the When Calls the Heart season 9 finale?

Do you think that we will get a full-fledged proposal? Share all of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back — there are more updates coming and we want you to be in the loop. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

