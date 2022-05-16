We knew that The Rookie season 4 finale was going to bring us some sort of surprise on the Chen – Bradford front, but we didn’t see that coming.

To be specific, we didn’t see them practicing their undercover romance in a way that was so convincing. The moment the two kissed for the second time midway through the episode, there was clearly something there beyond just practice and the two knew it. That’s why it was so awkward that they were broken up. We could see that they were still each thinking about it, and the question then became what they would each do with that after the fact. This wasn’t going to be the end of their story, right?

We spent the majority of the episode watching Nolan down on his separate mission, and we wondered through most of that when we would be getting back to what was happening on the Chenford front. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen tonight. The end of the finale didn’t address where the two would be going from here and because of that, we’re waiting until the fall at least for more answers.

Here’s what we can at least say: We do think there are a lot of conversations that are going to be had here between the two characters, and it could progress into something more. The writers haven’t been keen to rush things along and clearly, they decided that pairing them up tonight would constitute that. Instead, we’d say that what we saw tonight was more of them two of them being forced to confront their feelings. They need to do that in the event that anything can happen later on down the road.

