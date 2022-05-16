NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21: Is Katya really dead?

Tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 may have been the best episode of the season. It was dark, twisted, and absolutely necessary. We’ve been waiting for a showdown featuring Callen and Katya for quite some time.

We anticipated that Katya was going to meet her demise in this episode. However, we didn’t quite expect for her story to end this way. She was shot by none other than Joelle Taylor, who clearly had revenge on her mind for a myriad of a pretty obvious reasons. We thought that she’d be brought down, but either by Anna or NCIS. We also thought there was a chance that she’d end up being arrested.

Yet, none of that was the case. Katya was killed and after that, it was up to the rest of the team to defuse the bomb and get Callen out to safety. Sam took care of the former, which really cements Callen calling him the best partner in the world, right?

After Callen emerged from his storage locker in one piece, he was able to identify Katya’s body. From there, he claimed he didn’t have a clue who was responsible for Katya’s death. What happened here was chaotic and very-much entertaining, but also a great end to an arc that has been going on for a really long time. We did think it was important the writers tied together the Katya story tonight, mostly because the longer it went at this point, the more likely it was that it overstayed its welcome.

Now, we can see what else is coming up down the road — of course, there are still some other adversaries out there! Kessler is a big one who could appear at just about any given moment.

