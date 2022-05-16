Riverdale season 6 episode 15 spoilers: Some sort of ghost story?

As you prepare for Riverdale season 6 episode 15 to air on The CW next week, should you also brace for one of the creepiest hours yet? We do think you gotta anticipate that, and we say that knowing that we had that super-weird five-part Rivervale event earlier this year.

First and foremost, note that the title here is “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” That’s the first bit of evidence we’ve got that things are going to be a little strange. Beyond just that, we’ve got the full Riverdale season 6 episode 15 synopsis:

THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE – After failing to get Pop’s declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie’s (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people’s evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne (#615). Original airdate 5/22/2022.

Clearly, things are just going to get weirder and weirder as things go along here, so just go ahead and prepare for that. We think that saving Pop’s is going to be a big part of the story ahead, but it also comes down to trying to restore the soul of the community itself. You can’t necessarily hold on to things forever, but absolutely you can do your best to preserve what is good. We do anticipate that there’s a lot of stuff coming that will very much fit into that vein from start to finish here.

