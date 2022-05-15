Billboard Music Awards 2022: Where to live stream red carpet pre-show

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are airing tonight on NBC, but do you want to live stream the red carpet pre-show in advance? If so, we’re absolutely here to help!

Below, you can check out the full live stream for this special event in advance, and it is one that begins at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time or 7:00 p.m. Eastern. A number of the big star presenters and performers will hit the red carpet, and you never know — there could even be a few surprises that you don’t see coming at the end of it all.

For those who are not aware, Diddy is set to host and executive-produce the awards show tonight, and some of the performers include Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. There’s a real plan entering the show to present a diverse lineup of music, both in terms of genre and also where they stand in history. You’ve got some legendary acts mixed with some relative newcomers in comparison.

More so than any one presenter or performer, though, the goal of the show tonight should be rather simple: To entertain. Awards shows like this should be a nice escape and a chance to have a fun time. We’re sure that NBC is at least hoping to generate some attention from the show tonight, especially given the fact that they haven’t had too many other award shows like this on the air in quite some time. Remember that CBS has the Grammys and ABC has the Oscars; NBC used to have the Golden Globes, but they opted to not broadcast the ceremony this year due to controversies swirling around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Billboard Music Awards right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and the red carpet pre-show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Billboard Music Awards.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







