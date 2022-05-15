NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 22 (finale): Callen, Anna’s future

Next week on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 22, we hope you’re ready for a finale like no other! There’s so much big stuff for the writers to tackle in here, but not all of it will be action-packed in nature.

While there absolutely is going to be an intense story at the heart of “Come Together,” we also think that there’s a lot of personal stuff. Kensi and Deeks are going to be working to finalize their option, and is Callen finally going to be able to propose to Anna? We know what Arkady thinks about all of this, but does his opinion really matter? It definitely feels like it’s high time for a proposal, especially when you remember how much Chris O’Donnell and Bar Paly’s characters have gone through together over the years. They’ve conquered so much, and we think that they’d be able to tackle so much more together. We really hope that it happens for them.

For a few more details all about this episode, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Come Together” – The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna, on the 13th season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As for whether or not you’ll leave this finale satisfied, we’re cautiously optimistic. We wouldn’t honestly be shocked if this was written as a series finale, thanks in part to it being pinned prior to the season 14 renewal. Remember that there was a time when this was rumored to be the final season…

