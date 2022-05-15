Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to check out season 13 episode 21 sooner rather than later?

Let’s go ahead and kick things off here by sharing what is the good news: You are going to have a new episode tonight! “Down the Rabbit Hole” is airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern and it may be, at least story-wise, the most important one of the season. Callen is MIA, Katya’s ready to ruin him, and the rest of the team (Anna included) will work in order to find them. This could be the culmination of the entire deepfake storyline so far, which is mostly powerful in just how timely it is! This is stuff that can happen in the real world, and it’s not just the writers here trying to dive into some weird science-fiction stuff.

Want to get a few more details now? Then be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Down the Rabbit Hole” – The NCIS team must quickly find Callen after he falls for Katya’s trap using Sam’s deepfake to coordinate a weapons deal, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that we’ll either have closure on the deepfakes, or a buildup towards something somehow even more dangerous. You better be prepared for something either way, since we think the writers will stop at nothing as this point to make things big, bold, and above all else crazy. There’s a chance that next week’s finale could have a cliffhanger, but personally, we’re not expecting that. The future of NCIS: LA was probably a little more uncertain when it was written and with that in mind, we think we’ll have something that feels more like closure.

