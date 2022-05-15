The Voice season 22: Camila Cabello signs on as new coach!

One day after learning that The Voice season 22 is bringing back Gwen Stefani, we’ve learned about a new face signing up.

Today, it was confirmed on TikTok that Camila Cabello is going to be joining Gwen, Blake Shelton, and John Legend on the new singing of the singing competition airing this fall. This means that for the first time in years, Kelly Clarkson will not be a part of the panel. We know that she’s been busy in between her talk show and American Song Contest, but we did assume she’d be back at one point in the past.

Bringing on Cabello seems to be a move similar to hiring Ariana Grande last year, as The Voice is trying to recruit new viewers and also continuously tap into younger audiences. Camila is the youngest coach brought on since Miley Cyrus back in season 11, and she’s got a ton of reality TV experience under her belt already. She auditioned as a solo performer on The X Factor USA before being placed into a group that was eventually named Fifth Harmony. She then departed them to become a solo artist years later. Demo Lovato was her mentor on that season, so she also knows a thing or two about working with superstars.

Does anyone else find it somewhat ironic that The Voice has now used former X Factor and American Idol stars as coaches, but never a former contestant of their own? Well, that speaks to this franchise’s total inability to make stars. It’s been the biggest problem with the show since its inception, and the blame mostly lies on some of the record companies for their lack of promotion after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now

What do you think about Camila Cabello joining The Voice for season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







